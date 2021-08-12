MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

