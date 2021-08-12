MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,040 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,912,000 after acquiring an additional 448,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.24. 5,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $88.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.82.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

