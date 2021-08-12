MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 14,123 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 53.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $43,837,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,255,000 after acquiring an additional 380,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 537,825 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 11.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 505,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,553,969. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.02.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

