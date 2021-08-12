MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Insider Jennifer H. Mak Sells 300 Shares

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $624.94 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $635.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $548.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.