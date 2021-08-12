MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

MP Materials stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,979. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.68 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.15.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth $1,844,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

