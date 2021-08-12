Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.700-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12 billion-$8.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.140 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.64.

MSI opened at $227.15 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

