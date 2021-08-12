Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 214.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

MPAA stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $409.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

