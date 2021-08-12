Morpheus Labs Achieves Market Cap of $24.16 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $24.16 million and approximately $895,152.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.57 or 0.00881934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00110796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00153500 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

