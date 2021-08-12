Morgan Stanley Sells 29,715 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $16,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,293,000 after acquiring an additional 146,453 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,801,000 after acquiring an additional 45,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

NYSE:RNR opened at $158.25 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $187.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

