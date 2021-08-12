Morgan Stanley Purchases 76,069 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $17,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

