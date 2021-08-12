Morgan Stanley Lowers Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target to $1.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

EVFM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,560. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.32.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $4,087,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,970,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 720,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 526,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

