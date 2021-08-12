Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 823,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

