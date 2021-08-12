Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 179.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Colfax were worth $17,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $43,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other Colfax news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,424,162.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

CFX stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.