Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,492 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of The Timken worth $17,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $445,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,502.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,935 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,466 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.86.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

