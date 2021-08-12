Morgan Stanley Cuts Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $46.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.86.

MAXR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,069. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,235.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after buying an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 485,955 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,634,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,267,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,543,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,572 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

