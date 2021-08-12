More Coin (MORE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,547.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. More Coin has a total market cap of $143,439.59 and $3,547.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, More Coin has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.83 or 0.00894958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00112394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00044002 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

