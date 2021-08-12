Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Insider Michael L. West Sells 680 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:MCO opened at $380.00 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 217.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,489,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
