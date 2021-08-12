Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Insider Michael L. West Sells 680 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MCO opened at $380.00 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 217.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,489,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

