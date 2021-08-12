Moneywise Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,535 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.76. 1,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,433. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.