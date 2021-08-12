Monarch Capital Management Inc. Makes New $419,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,090,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,660,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of OGN stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 322,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,679. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.99.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

