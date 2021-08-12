Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys 450 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 156.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Carrier Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 93,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.65.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 166,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,886. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

