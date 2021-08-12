Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,310 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 84.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after buying an additional 603,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The AES by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in The AES by 508.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 102,859 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.12. 276,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

