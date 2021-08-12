Moller Financial Services Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $52.57. 303,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,640,194. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.