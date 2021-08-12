Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOLN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.26.

Shares of MOLN stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $19.33. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,851. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Partners stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Molecular Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

