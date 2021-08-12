Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOLN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.26.
Shares of MOLN stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $19.33. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,851. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.33.
About Molecular Partners
Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.
