Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOGO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mogo in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Get Mogo alerts:

MOGO stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.38. 103,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68. Mogo has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.92.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mogo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mogo by 87.6% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.