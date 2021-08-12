Model N (NYSE:MODN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Model N (NYSE:MODN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MODN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. 1,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74. Model N has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,167.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

