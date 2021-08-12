Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS MITEY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,106. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

