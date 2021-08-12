Mithril (MITH) Market Capitalization Tops $53.98 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. Mithril has a total market cap of $53.98 million and $20.65 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011667 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00661165 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

