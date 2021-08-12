Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.390-$0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.42 million-$747.42 million.

MCW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,496. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

MCW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.