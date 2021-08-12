Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,665 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BNR. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of -2.10. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.