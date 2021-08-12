Millennium Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,940 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,291,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,450,000 after buying an additional 10,720,785 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 326.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 896,477 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $11,302,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

BW opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $659.24 million, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 2.76.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

