Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 242,658 CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 242,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 million, a P/E ratio of 301.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

