Millennium Management LLC Acquires 267,272 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 1,078.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 205.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $291.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.12% and a negative return on equity of 85.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

