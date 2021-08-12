Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MIST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,691. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.89.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.