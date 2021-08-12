Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $75.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.65.

Shares of MU traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.23. 3,975,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,930,002. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,188 shares of company stock worth $14,272,584. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,338,000 after buying an additional 44,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,429,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,368,000 after buying an additional 383,632 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

