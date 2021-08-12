Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,500 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $20,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $13,920.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $14,940.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 48,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CFB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 380,789 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,520,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 99,078 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $8,786,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 115,194 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

