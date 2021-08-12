Michael Hsing Sells 7,926 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $457.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,926. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $470.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.08, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

