Michael Ackermann Sells 700 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00.

Shares of TARS stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $24.86. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,924. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $511.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.80. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TARS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

