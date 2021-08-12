MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $321,299.90 and approximately $38.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00028212 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00033159 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 423,252,751 coins and its circulating supply is 145,950,823 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

