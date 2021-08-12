MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 194,381 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.82. 64,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

