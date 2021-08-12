Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.56 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.
Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. 446,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,432. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
