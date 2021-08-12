Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.56 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. 446,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,432. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCY. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.