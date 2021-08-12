Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Mercantile Bank worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 557,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $525.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

