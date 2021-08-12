Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 583,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Membership Collective Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

About Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

