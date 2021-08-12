Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of MODVF stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70. Melcor Developments has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

