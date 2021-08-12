MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%.

MGTX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 37,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,799. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $629.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.31. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $18.45.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MeiraGTx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $62,461.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $141,413.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 414,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,096.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,862 shares of company stock worth $343,955. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.