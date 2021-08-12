MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Trading 2.5% Higher

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 272,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,635,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on LABS. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of C$100.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45.

In related news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 468,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$443,000. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,263,000 shares of company stock worth $616,410.

About MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

