Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 52,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,223. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 313,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 52,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

