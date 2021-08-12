Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$7.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$2.80 and a 52-week high of C$9.75. The stock has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28.
