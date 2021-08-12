Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 92.67% and a negative return on equity of 60.58%.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,370. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 1,480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

