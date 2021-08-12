MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,026. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,495,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 73.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 154,531 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

