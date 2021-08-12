McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.99. 1,114,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

